NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Officials announced no one was injured during a semi-truck fire in Norfolk on Monday.

According to a release from the Norfolk Fire Division, a semi-truck and trailer fire was reported around 2:26 p.m. at the 900 block of South 20th Street Monday.

Officials indicated a refrigeration trailer with food and paper products was on fire with smoke present. Fifteen firefighters and four rigs responded to the flames, and it took 10 minutes to control the fire. The overhaul took 60 minutes.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

The release specified the semi-truck and trailer are estimated to be worth $210,000, and it sustained $150,000 in structural damages and $20,000 for the contents of the trailer. The truck was owned by Reinhart Transporation LLC.

Norfolk fire officials said no one was injured during the incident, and they want to remind the public to stay hydrated during hot weather and heat waves.