HUBBARD, Neb. (KCAU) – Siouxland fire departments are on their toes lately as dry conditions promote grass fires across the area.

Around 1:30 p.m., crews responded to a grass fire on 220th Street outside Hubbard. Another grass fire was reported at 230th Street as well.

Dakota-Covington Fire Department and Emerson Fire Department have responded to the grass fires.