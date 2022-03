HORNICK, Iowa (KCAU) — Multiple Siouxland departments responded to a fire outside of Hornick.

Hornick Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire at the 11000 block of Locust Avenue outside of Hornick around 3:52 p.m.

Hornick Fire Chief Ben Ronfeldt told KCAU 9 a fire that had been set last week had rekindled Tuesday. He added that the man had a permit.

There were no injuries from the incident and a burn ban is in place for Woodbury County.