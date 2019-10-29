Fire Marshal Reminder

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – South Dakota fire officials are reminding homeowners to check their clocks and smoke alarms this weekend.

Daylight Saving Time is at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

That means clocks will need to be pushed back an hour before going to bed Saturday night.

The South Dakota Fire Marshal Paul Merriman suggests that while resetting the clocks also take the time to check your smoke alarms.

Making sure the battery is working, and the alarm sounds properly in case of an emergency.

Merriman says working smoke alarms should a priority for every homeowner.

“The National Fire Protection Association reports nearly three of every five home fire deaths resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms (40%) or no working smoke alarms (17%),” Merriman says. “We have seen cases in South Dakota where people have died in house fires where there were no working smoke alarms and we also have seen cases where people have escaped home fires because of a working smoke alarm. It is a fact that working smoke alarms save lives.”

Other safety tips that involve smoke alarms include: