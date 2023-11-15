YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — The Yankton Fire Department (YFD) announced the grassland fire index is classified in the ‘very high’ category.

Dangerous burning conditions exist from the poor weather conditions and low moisture in the grasses and other organic material on the ground. Should a fire start, it will spread quickly and erratically.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

YFD classified the ‘very high’ fire index Tuesday. Burn restrictions continue to be in effect until the fire index drops below these levels.

For questions, call the YFD station at 668-5227 or 668-5228.