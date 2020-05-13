STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Storm Lake Fire Department (SLFD) responded to a garage fire early Wednesday morning.
The SLFD received reports of the fire around 3:12 a.m. Wednesday. The garage was located at 615 Iowa Street in Storm Lake.
The fire was burning on the exterior north wall and was extinguished by firefighters upon their arrival, according to the fire chief.
Firefighters were on scene for approximately 45 minutes.
The fire damage is estimated at approximately $4,000. There were no injuries reported.
The cause for the blaze was determined to be a recreational fire lit the previous evening in close proximity to the garage. Embers from the unattended fire ignited the structure.
Latest Stories
- Hard Rock cancels performances in Battery Park for remainder of 2020
- US meat exports surge as industry struggles to meet demand
- Fire in Storm Lake leaves behind $4,000 in damage
- What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
- One person sustains serious injuries, taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash near Le Mars