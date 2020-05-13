Fire in Storm Lake leaves behind $4,000 in damage

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Storm Lake Fire Department (SLFD) responded to a garage fire early Wednesday morning.

The SLFD received reports of the fire around 3:12 a.m. Wednesday. The garage was located at 615 Iowa Street in Storm Lake.

The fire was burning on the exterior north wall and was extinguished by firefighters upon their arrival, according to the fire chief.

Firefighters were on scene for approximately 45 minutes.

The fire damage is estimated at approximately $4,000. There were no injuries reported.

The cause for the blaze was determined to be a recreational fire lit the previous evening in close proximity to the garage. Embers from the unattended fire ignited the structure.

