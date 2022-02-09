NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A trailer home was destroyed by a fire in Norfolk on Tuesday night.

According to the Norfolk Fire Division, crews were called to 914 S. 14th Street around 10:03 p.m. for a reported porch fire.

Crews reported finding a trailer home fully engulfed in flames, which was trying to spread to nearby vehicles. With the help of one engine, one ambulance, one aerial apparatus, nine firefighters, and 18 off-duty people, the crews were able to control the fire after 20 minutes.

The home was considered a total loss, and no injuries were reported.

The Norfolk Fire Department was assisted by the Norfolk Police Department, Norfolk Water Department, Blackhills Energy, Nebraska Public Power District, and the Red Cross.

Officials would like to remind citizens to check their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.