SIBLEY, Iowa (KCAU) — An early morning fire destroyed a business’ building near Sibley on Thursday.

Fire officials were called to Bosma Poultry Group at the 5400 block of Ag Street on the eastern side of Sibley around 3:30 a.m. for a truck that was on fire inside a building, Sibley Fire Chief Ken Hols told KCAU 9.

Hols said that when fire crews arrived at the scene, the fire had expanded beyond the truck and the building had become completely involved in the fire.

Hols was told that prior to their arrival, someone had been inside the building and made attempts to extinguish the fire themselves before contacting authorities. He said a deputy arrived and made attempts to extinguish the fire before fire officials were called.

According to Hols, the vehicle and the building are both complete losses. He was also told that there may have possibly been several other semi-tractors inside the building that were also destroyed. Hols estimates that the fire caused between $3 million and $4 million.

Officials currently believe the cause of the fire to have been caused by an electrical issue with the vehicle.

There were no fire-related injuries, but Hols did say the severely cold temperatures may have caused one firefighter to develop frostbite and another experienced chest pains.

Hols would like to remind Siouxlanders that when temperatures reach extreme lows, fire equipment may not work as intended and can cause delays when putting out fires. In the winter, you may need to take extra precautions with heating devices and your vehicles in order to avoid fires.

Ashton Fire Department, Little Rock Fire Department, Sheldon Fire Department, and the Ocheyedan Fire Department assisted.