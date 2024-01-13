WEST LAKE OKOBOJI, Iowa (KCAU) – Multiple fire departments have spent most of the afternoon and evening battling multiple house fires in the West Lake Okoboji area. According to the Milford Police Department, a call came in for a house fire around 4:30pm in the afternoon Saturday. It’s unclear how the fire started or how multiple houses caught on fire. We are also unsure exactly how many houses are impacted and if anyone was hurt.

What we do know is that the Milford Fire Department are receiving assistance from Spirit Lake, Okoboji and Lake Park Fire Departments who’ve been battling the fire for at least three hours.