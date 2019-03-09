Fire department urges making a possibly life-saving change

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - The Sioux City Fire Department is reminding people to carry out a lifesaving check up this weekend.

As Day Lights Saving Time approaches Sunday morning, fire officials say while you're changing your clocks, you should change the batteries in your smoke alarms, as well.

It's a simple task that could save your life. According to the US Fire Administration, three out of five home fire deaths result from fires in houses without working smoke alarms.

Along with changing your batteries, it's also important to check the expiration date of your smoke alarm. Most alarms are only good for up to ten years.