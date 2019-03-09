Fire department urges making a possibly life-saving change
Checking your smoke alarms' batteries and expiration date.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - The Sioux City Fire Department is reminding people to carry out a lifesaving check up this weekend.
As Day Lights Saving Time approaches Sunday morning, fire officials say while you're changing your clocks, you should change the batteries in your smoke alarms, as well.
It's a simple task that could save your life. According to the US Fire Administration, three out of five home fire deaths result from fires in houses without working smoke alarms.
Along with changing your batteries, it's also important to check the expiration date of your smoke alarm. Most alarms are only good for up to ten years.
More Stories
-
A person is dead after a fire broke out Thursday in rural Hartington,…
-
The services to honor a former administrator of the Sioux City…
-
Sioux Falls police had a major breakthrough on a Sioux Falls cold case.