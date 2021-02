SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials are evacuating students at Perry Creek Elementary School.

The Sioux City fire department assisting Perry Creek Elementary School to help send students home.

According to officials, a pipe froze, burst, and caused flooding.

All parents have been notified, and staff is asking parents that are picking up their kids to come through the bus line, and they will send their child out.

This is breaking news, and KCAU 9 News will update once more information is learned.