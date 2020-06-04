Fire damages South Sioux City apartment complex

by: KCAU Staff

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The roof of an apartment complex building in South Sioux City has collapsed after an early morning fire.

The fire broke out early Thursday morning at the Arbors Apartments, a complex on 17th Street.

Flames were extinguished around 6:40 p.m.

This is a developing story, KCAU 9 News will have more details later.



