Fire damages South Sioux City apartment complex

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The roof of an apartment complex building in South Sioux City has collapsed after an early morning fire.
The fire broke out early Thursday morning at the Arbors Apartments, a complex on 17th Street.
Flames were extinguished around 6:40 p.m.
This is a developing story, KCAU 9 News will have more details later.
