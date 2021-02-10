UPDATE: No injuries reported as fire crews respond to Tur-Pak foods

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials said no one was injured after fire crews were called to a fire at Tur-Pak Foods on Wednesday evening.

Crews were called to 6200 block of MacArthur Street in Sioux City on Wednesday.

Reports said that responders encountered thick, black smoke. The fire started in a utility in the facility. The cause of the fire is still not known.



Officials said that workers have been sent home for the night and that no one was injured during the incident. The power at the facility has been shut down.

Fire officials hope to have more information by Thursday.

Tur-Pak is a manufacturing plant that packages meat products, including Lunchables.