Fire crews respond to smoke at MidAmerican Energy building in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Fire and Rescue walked into MidAmerican for a routine inspection when all of a sudden, the fire alarm went off.

Fire crews arrived at the scene at 10:30 a.m. There was smoke reported in the fourth floor of the building. People were evacuated as a safety precaution. The cause of the issue was a faulty HVAC unit, which created smoke and provoked the alarm.

Firefighter Levi Thelander said it was a smooth procedure.

“It was a pretty safe operation inside, there wasn’t any smoke, just clearing the building out, getting everyone evacuated and trying to figure out what the issue was,” Thelander said.

The crew worked for about 30-45 minutes. The building was deemed safe for people to return inside.