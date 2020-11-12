Fire crews respond to Sioux Laundry fire

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – Fire crews responded to a fire at Sioux Laundry in North Sioux City Wednesday evening.
North Sioux City Fire Department and Sergeant Bluff Fire and Rescue responded to call of a structure fire on 510 Centennial Drive at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.
Fire crews said that the industrial laundromat provided a lot of fuel for the blaze, though firefighters were able to get it under control.
“Yeah, it’s gonna smolder all night with this linen, you just wet it down, but it just smolders, so we’ll be watching it most of the night,” said North Sioux City Fire Chief Bill Pappas.
No injuries were reported during the incident.
