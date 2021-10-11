Fire causes significant damage to house on 10th Street

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Fire crews responded to a house fire on 10th Street in Sioux City Monday afternoon.

Around 2:48 p.m., Sioux City fire crews were dispatched to a fire at 900 block of 10th Street. The fire was on the second floor and spread up to the attic. The fire caused significant damage to the house.

No injuries were reported. The occupants of the house were able to make it outside.

An inspector is on the scene to determine if the house will be red-tagged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.