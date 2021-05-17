No injuries reported in Sioux City house fire

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — No injuries were reported after fire crews were dispatched to a house fire in Sioux City Monday afternoon.

Around 3:33 p.m., crews were called to the 2700 block of Casselman Street on Sioux City’s west side. Fire was reported on multiple sides of the home, as well as through the roof of the structure.

There were no injuries reported. It’s not determined if the property was occupied or vacant. The house will be red-tagged.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation .

