UPDATE: Fire crews respond to Homer house fire

HOMER, Neb. (KCAU) – Three fire rescue teams responded to a house fire in Homer on Sunday.

Officials responded to a report of a house fire located at 112 South 3rd Street at 11:11 a.m. Homer, Winnebago, and Dakota Covington fire crews responded to the scene.

Officials said they determined an electrical box in the garage most likely started the fire. The fire traveled from the garage into the house and into the attic. Fire crews spent about 20 minutes getting the fire down and then focused on hot spots.

There were no injuries, however the house is suspected to be a total loss.