Fire crews respond to fire at Moville home

MOVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – Smoke detectors play an important role in preventing the loss of property or life in a fire. Fire crews from Lawton and Kingsley joined Moville firefighters after smoke detectors alerted a family living at 537 Belview Drive of a fire.

Officials said the damage is centered on a bedroom where the fire started. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Officials also said there is smoke damage throughout the structure and water damage in the basement, making the home unliveable for the time being.

Firefighters said the damage could have been much worse if the home didn’t have working smoke detectors.

