SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Friday around 4 p.m., Sioux City Fire Rescue received a call of a vehicle fire at the waste management facility.

While en route to the scene, more information was relayed that the garbage truck driver noticed his vehicle loaded with cardboard caught fire but was able to drop the load in the middle of the yard away from other buildings.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

No injuries were reported.