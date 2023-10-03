SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Fire crews have extinguished a fire that broke out in Sioux City’s West Side.

Sioux City Fire Rescue received a report of a fire in the 1800 block of West 3rd Street around 12:25 p.m.

Sioux City Fire Marshal Mark Aesoph told KCAU 9 that firefighters arrived at the scene to find a camper and a bit of a tree on fire in the alley between 2nd and 3rd streets, which they quickly extinguished.

There was no word whether anyone was injured during the incident. The camper was destroyed as a result of the fire, authorities said.

Fire officials are continuing to investigate the incident. Aesoph told KCAU 9 that there were two other fires at the same property earlier this year that were ruled arson.

Anyone with information about this fire or the two other fires is asked to call 712-279-6377.