Fire crews put out underground fire in downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Some businesses are without power in downtown Sioux City after an underground fire.

Sioux City Fire Rescue crews were called to 5th Street between Nebraska and Jackson Streets for a report of fire.

A fire official told KCAU 9 that a manhole is where the fire broke out Friday just after 10 a.m.

It’s believed an underground utility caught on fire, causing power outages on the street as well as at a MercyOne building.

No injuries were reported.

As a result of the electrical fire, surrounding businesses lost power. MidAmerican Energy is on scene working to restore it.

The cause is still under investigation.