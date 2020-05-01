Sioux City firefighters battle blaze at Feed Energy on Cunningham Dr.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City fire crews were called to a fire Friday of a business.

Friday around 4:30 p.m., crews were called toa fire at Feed Energy in the 800 block of Cunningham Drive.

Multiple trucks are on scene, and more were called to assist.

There have been no reports yet of the cause, but there were reports of explosions in the are

Sioux City Fire Rescue said that Cunningham Drive from Echo to Home Depot has been closed. They are asking people to avoid the area.

🚨ALERT 🚨 Cunningham Dr from Echo to Home Depot is closed due to a fire in the area. PLEASE AVOID CUNNINGHAM DR. Emergency crews are operating. #sux911 #SCFReady — Sioux City Fire Rescue (@SIOUX_CITY_FIRE) May 1, 2020

This is a developing story. KCAU has a crew on scene. We will update as we learn more.