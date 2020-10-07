Fire crews battle combine fire near Lawton

LAWTON, Iowa (KCAU) – Dry weather contributed to a fire today as a combine fire ignited a field.

Around 4 p.m., fire crews were called to the 2200 block of 140th Street in Lawton. Fire trucks from Lawton and Moville arrived on the scene to the combine ablaze, with flames spreading to the dry vegetation in the field.

In total, about 10 acres were lost.

No one was injured.

