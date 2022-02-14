LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities in Le Mars have closed a bridge after a fire occurred Saturday night.

According to a Facebook post from the Le Mars Fire Rescue, an officer noticed smoke and fire coming from underneath the Business 75 bridge between 24th Street and Highway 75 around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Le Mars Fire Rescue was to extinguish the fire that started underneath the bridge trusses.

Authorities stated that the bridge will remain closed until it has been inspected and cleared for safe travel. Detour routes have been placed and drivers are encouraged to use exit 118 to get to Le Mars.

The fire remains under investigation.