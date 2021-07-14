Fire causes trailer on Gordon Drive to collapse

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Fire & Rescue responded to a trailer fire this morning, causing the entire structure to collapse.

Officials said around 12 a.m., fire crews responded to a trailer fire at Regency Trailer Park near Gordon Drive.

When firefighters arrived, the structure was fully engulfed and threatening surrounding trailers.

It soon collapsed and at this time, it’s unclear if there were any occupants at the time of the fire.

“Conflicting reports right now. The property manager states that they have been moved out but then bystanders say that somebody did live there so right now we’re waiting for an investigator to show up…Number one, we hope that it is an empty structure and that we’re simply going in to verify,” said Assistant Fire Chief Frank Fulton, Sioux City Fire Rescue.

Fire crews will have spent hours putting out hot sports and removing the roof to allow investigators to safely search what remains of the structure.