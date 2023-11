SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — West 19th Street in Sioux City will be closing Friday afternoon so city staff can clean the area after a fire.

Sioux City’s Engineering Division announced that the closure will start Friday at noon and will remain closed for three hours.

The closure stretches from Gilman Terrace to Hamilton Boulevard.

Officials said the closure is so that debris can be cleared after a fire happened near the road.

Drivers are asked to find a different route.

A detour will not be posted.