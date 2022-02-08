YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Yankton emergency crews have responded to a fire at a Yankton propane facility Tuesday.

A KELOLAND News viewer identified the location as Long’s Propane, Inc. and sent video of the blaze, also claiming that one person has been injured, though that claim is yet to be verified.

KELOLAND News reached out to the Yankton County Emergency Manager and the Yankton Fire Department for more information, but has not received a response.

The Yankton County Emergency Management has been warning of the increased fire danger in the area on their Facebook page over the course of the last week.