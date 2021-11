HINTON, Iowa (KCAU) — The Hinton Fire and EMS responded to a possible house fire on 270th Street after a call came in around 5:40 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, crews were able to find light smoke coming from the house.

The fire was caused by a heat lamp that fell and ignited the hay that was used for ducks and geese to sleep on, according to Cameron Peirce, Fire Chief of Hinton Fire and EMS.

Crews were able to immediately put out the fire with only minimal damage. No injuries were reported.