SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — The South Sioux City Public Library is kicking off summer with a calendar full of events and a summer reading program for children and adults.

According to a release from the South Sioux City Public Library, the theme for the 2023 summer reading program is “Find Your Voice,” and the library is inviting families to join in on the fun.

The release states that children will read for a set amount of minutes and track those minutes using the Beanstack app. The minutes tracked can be traded for prizes. Sign-up will be located at the Youth Services desk.

Anyone older than 18 who wishes to participate can join the adult summer reading program.

Additionally, the library has several events that can be viewed on the website or readers can visit the library for a physical copy, according to the release.

The final event of the summer will be the pop culture convention on August 5th. Pop Con will celebrate all things pop culture and is free to attend.

Questions can be directed to Donna Van Horn at dhabinck@southsiouxcity.org or by phone at 402-494-7545.