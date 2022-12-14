SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The final suspect in the shooting of a home with a family of seven inside has been sentenced to federal prison.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Alvaro Vite, 26, of Sioux City, was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty in April.

Evidence showed that on June 23, 2020, Vite went to Joel Perea-Duena and told him that he was going to “shoot up” the residence of Vite’s rival. According to the release, Vite said that he needed a driver who could operate a stick shift, and Perea-Duena agreed to help.

Vite, Perea-Duena, along with Esai Lopez and Alexander Laurel-Olea drove to the home of their intended victim. Vite had a Ruger pistol, Laurel-Olea had a Taurus pistol, and Lopez had a .45, according to the release.

The men would abandon their initial target after seeing law enforcement in the area and instead fired upon a Sioux City home at 11 p.m. that night.

The release specified that there was a family of seven residing in the home at the time of the shooting, and officials found eight bullet holes in the house.

The investigation showed that all four men not only knew that the shooting was going to happen, but they allegedly knew that there were people, including children, in the home at the time.

The release alleged that the men wanted the shooting to happen out of retaliation against one of the residents of the family’s home.

Officials also found that there was a fifth party involved in the shooting, he was later identified as Jonathon Sotres-De La O.

Vite was sentenced to a total of 72 months in federal prison and was ordered to pay $38,863.42 in restitution to the victim and their insurance company. He will also be required to serve a three-year term of supervised release after he completes the prison sentence.

Perea-Duenas was sentenced to 54 months in prison, Laurel-Olea was sentenced to 24 months, Lopez was sentenced to 30 months, and Sotres-De La O was sentenced to 46 months.