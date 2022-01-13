SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A trial date has been set for the alleged driver of the 2021 New Year’s shooting in Sioux City.

According to court documents filed Thursday, a plea agreement has been reached in the case of Liliana Gutierrez. Gutierrez is set to plead guilty.

Gutierrez, 21, has been charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, reckless use of a firearm causing serious injury, and two counts of reckless use of a firearm causing bodily injury for the deadly shooting that took place in Sioux City on January 1, 2021.

A plea and sentencing hearing is scheduled for the afternoon of February 14 with a jury trial scheduled for February 15 at the Woodbury County Courthouse.

Gutierrez originally pleaded not guilty on February 11, 2021.

According to court documents, Gutierrez was dating one of the suspects of the Walker Street New Year’s shooting. She drove other suspects to 2637 Walker Street, where all the suspects got out of the vehicle and shot into the house where a New Year’s party was happening. After the shots were fired, the suspects ran back to the vehicle and left the scene.

The shooting left four injured and Mia Kritis dead.

Gutierrez surrendered herself to the police on January 26, 2021.

There is no evidence showing that Gutierrez fired any of the weapons involved and appears to only have acted as the driver.