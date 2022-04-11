SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman accused of being involved in a deadly shooting has been sentenced in Sioux City court.

Liliana Gutierrez was sentenced to a total seven years in prison as part of a plea agreement she made last January for her involvement in a deadly shooting on New Year’s Day at Walker Street.

As part of the plea agreement, the original charge of count two of intimidation with a deadly weapon, a class C felony, was amended to accessory after the fact, an aggravated misdemeanor, as well as two charges of reckless use of a firearm, a class D felony.

She will serve two years to count one of accessory with a fine of $850 and five years for count three and four of reckless use of a firearm with a fine of $1,025 for a total of $1,875.