Final stage of Military Road, Military Bridge reconstruction project to begin

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City Engineering Division has announced the Military Road reconstruction and bridge rehabilitation project for the 2020 construction season is scheduled to resume on April 20.

The Military Road rehabilitation and bridge reconstruction project has reconstructed the Military Road Bridge over the Big Sioux River and Military Road to Fredette Avenue.

The project will construct the roadway and sidewalks from River Drive to Riverside Boulevard, as well as city utilities like water, storm, and sanitary sewers getting replaced.

Work during the 2019 construction season completed the Military Road Bridge and work from River Road to Edgewater Avenue.

The remaining work on the project will start at Edgewater Avenue and includes the intersection of Military Road to Riverside Boulevard.

The remaining work is projected to be complete in July 2020.

During the last stage of construction, traffic will be maintained on Riverside Boulevard.

Drivers are reminded to slow down, drive with caution, and obey all traffic control signs and signals.