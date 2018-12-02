Final Snow Totals & Winter Storm Wrap-Up

Rain and mixed precipitation changed over to heavy wet snow during the winter storm that affected Siouxland beginning Friday night and ending Sunday morning. Below is a list of snow totals separated by state…



Iowa

Ashton – 9.0″

Cherokee – 8.0″

Spencer – 7.0″

Akron – 6.6″

Hawarden – 6.0″

Hinton – 6.0″

Orange City – 5.5″

Manning – 5.2″

Sheldon – 5.0″

Le Mars – 4.5″

Brunsville – 4.5″

Carroll – 4.0″

Kingsley – 3.8″

Sioux Gateway Airport (Sioux City) – 3.2″

Denison – 3.0″

Arthur – 2.5″



Nebraska

Concord – 11.1″

Verdigre – 11.0″

Bloomfield – 9.1″

Wayne – 8.5″

Emerson – 8.0″

Omaha – 7.5″

Verdel – 6.2″

Norfolk – 5.0″

Neligh – 4.5″



South Dakota

Yankton – 9.0″

Tyndall – 8.3″

Alcester – 8.0″

Vermillion – 7.0″

Elk Point – 6.8″

Centerville – 6.5″

North Sioux City – 4.0″

Viborg – 3.5″

Chamberlain – 3.0″

Lincoln – 1.5″

Sioux Falls – 1.2″



The winter storm created heavy wet snow making for difficult shoveling. Wind gusts peaked at 45 MPH in Sioux City and although the snow was heavy, blowing and drifting still occurred with very hazardous travel conditions.



This is the biggest snow event of the season so far and the most significant snowfall to happen in Sioux City since 5.7″ dropped back on April 14th. While the Sioux Gateway Airport will be the official total at 3.2″…amounts varied across the city due to our proximity to the freezing mark and how much rain/mix blended in depending on location. Sioux City snowfall amounts had a wide range with just about 2″ falling in Morningside to near 6″ in Leeds based on reports into KCAU 9 News.



The heaviest amounts occurred north and west of Sioux City with some totals near 1 foot in northeast Nebraska. Omaha received more snow than initially anticipated with over 1/2 a foot measured in the city.



All Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have expired. A chilly week is ahead of us with highs stuck in the 20s and 30s, but no major chances for additional precipitation.