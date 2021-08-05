Final shooter in New Year’s Day shooting to accept plea deal

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man involved in a fatal New Year’s shooting in Sioux City is expected to accept a plea deal on Friday.

According to court documents, Carlos Morales, will enter a plea agreement reached between the parties on August 6 during a the final pretrial conference.

On January 1, the Sioux City Police Department received reports of shots fired at a residence on South Walker Street. Officers determined multiple shots had been fired into the residence and found victims inside the residence, including 18-year-old Mia Kritis, who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

In June, Christopher Morales pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and four counts of reckless use of a firearm on June 22 as part of a plea agreement. He was sentenced to 55 consecutive years. His fines were also suspended. with an obligation to serve 70%, or 38 years, of the time.

Anthony Bauer was sentenced on July 30 to 50 years in prison on the charge of second-degree murder. and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. He must serve about 35 years before being eligible for parole. He had pleaded guilty in June to second-degree murder, reckless use of a firearm, and two counts of reckless use of a firearm.