Final preparations underway for Saturday in the Park

SIOUX CITU, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City’s premier music festival will take over the Grandview Park Bandshell this Saturday, July 6. This will be the 29th annual Saturday in the Park event.

This year’s lineup is one of the most diverse list of performers in recent years, from country, old school rock to hip-hop. Similar to past years though, there will be no coolers or pets allowed inside the park. If you plan on bringing a bag, make sure it is clear.

There will be more chances for you to recycle this year. Organizers say it’s good for the environment and helps keep the park clean. People will also be able to refill their water bottles at water stations throughout the park.

Dave Bernstein, Saturday in the Park co-founder, stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to give us a preview.

This year’s Saturday in the Park has a great lineup.

Main Stage

9:00 p.m. – Flo Rida

6:45 p.m. -George Thorogood and the Destroyers

5:00 p.m. – Liz Phair

3:15 p.m. – Con Brio

1:45 p.m. – Michigan Rattlers

12:30 p.m. – Ben Grillet and the Black Bloods

12:05 p.m. – Premium Draft

Abe Stage

9:45 p.m. – TruFeelz

8:15 p.m. – Matisyahu

6:30 p.m. – Snow tha Product

5:10 p.m. – Arson City

4:00 p.m. – Artificial Stars

3:00 p.m. – Brady Raps / Psychedelic Sidekick

2:00 p.m. – Gallivant

1:00 p.m. – Winter Wayfarer

12:00 p.m. – The Sioux City Conservatory Of Music

KCAU 9 is a proud sponsor of this free music festival.