Final pop up park of the year

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Tuesday night was a great night to get outside and Sioux City Parks and Recreation held a special event to help folks do just that.

Tonight was the city’s final pop up the park of the year at Riverside Park. Tonight’s event included a free meal from Smithfield Foods, bounce houses and other family fun.

Sioux City police, firefighters, and ambulances were also out at the park for kids to explore, including tours of the MercyOne Helicopter. This back to school pop up park is the end of a season full of free family fun events held throughout the summer.