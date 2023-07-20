SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Community School District has released its final list of names for those interested in filling the vacant seat on the school board.

Wednesday, there were nine who had submitted letters of interest, but five more submitted their letters before the deadline of Thursday at 5 p.m.

The final list of applicants is as follows in order of when their letter of interest was received.

Chad Krastel

Maria Rundquist

Philip Hamman

Shaun Broyhill

Julie Berens

Eric Boe

Semehar Ghebrekidan

Tashsa Cowan

Ryan Baker

Jebediah Hibbs

Marguerite Cortez

Justin Rhodes

John Meyers

Dr. Julian Lee

The person selected for the position will hold office until a successor is elected. The next election is scheduled for November 2023. The candidates will have a chance to speak at the next school board meeting Monday.

School board member Perla Alarcon-Flory announced in May that she was planning to relocate and would have to vacate her seat. School board policy states that the board must fill the vacant position by appointment within 30 days after the vacancy occurs.

Alarcon-Flory later announced that the reason she was relocating was because she would be moving to Arkansas. She is currently serving her 3rd term on the Sioux City Community School District Board of Education.

School board member Monique Scarlett also recently announced that she would not be running for re-election.