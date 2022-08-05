SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City pools have officially announced the final days for the public to enjoy swimming, and one pool will feature dog days bringing the summer to a close.

According to a post on the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Facebook page, each of the local pools will be closing in mid-August.

Lewis Pool will close for the summer on Friday, August 12.

Leif Erikson Pool and Riverside Pool will close Sunday, August 14.

Riverside pool will hold a “Pooch Paddle” for two days for the official end of summer operations. Small dogs’ day will be on August 15, and big dogs’ day will be on August 15.