SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman accused of being involved in a deadly shooting has a court date set to be sentenced.

Liliana Guiterrez has been charged for being involved in a fatal shooting in the early morning of New Year’s Day 2021. Gutierrez originally pleaded not guilty on February 11, 2021, but she has since changed her plea to guilty through a plea agreement.

Court documents stated in January 2022, Liliana Guiterrez agreed on a plea deal to charge her with accessory after the fact and two counts of reckless use of a firearm. As a part of this agreement, Guiterrez could serve a maximum of two years in prison for the accessory charge and five years maximum for each firearm charge.

The charges originate in a shooting that took place in 2021. Court documents alleged Gutierrez was dating one of the suspects of the Walker Street New Year’s shooting. She drove other suspects to 2637 Walker Street, where all the suspects got out of the vehicle and shot into the house where a New Year’s party was happening. After the shots were fired, the suspects ran back to the vehicle and left the scene.

Gutierrez was seen in court on Monday, and her plea deal was accepted. She is to be sentenced to a total of seven years in prison. A breakdown can be seen below.

Count 1 and 2 consecutively: 2 years (1 year per count)

Count 3 and 4 concurrently: 5 years

The sentencing date is set for April 11.