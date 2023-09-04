SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s official, the votes are in.

According to a release from organizers, board members and community members judged over 120 films from all over the world and have narrowed down which ones will be shown at the 18th annual festival.

“Seeing excellent short films that do not typically run in large movie theaters is a unique opportunity for our community,” board President Leslie Werden said, “We feel honored to showcase films nominated for Oscars, created by high-profile directors, and featuring well-known actors.”

The films that were selected will be shown in 2-hour-genre blocks, according to the release. Genres include drama, comedy, documentary, and horror/thriller/sci-fi/fantasy.

“We are just over 45 films and have planned it so a festival attendee can see every film in the festival,” said Film Festival Director Adam Gonschorowski, “We have workshops devoted to our theme this year, which is The Art of Cinematography, and we are excited to present the ‘Worth Seeing’ award in this category, sponsored by Vance Thompson Vision.”

Among the films nominated this year is the Academy Award nominee for Best Documentary Short Subject Haulout directed by Russian siblings. The film profiles the impact climate change has on walruses in the Arctic.

Other films that will be featured include: