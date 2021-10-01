Film festival returns to Sioux City for 16th year after COVID hiatus

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A weekend of binge-watching is underway at Sioux City’s Prominade Theatre.

For the 16th year, filmmakers from around the world are showing off their work at the Sioux City International Film Festival.

More than 250 short subject movies were submitted, and about 80 of those are being viewed at the Prominade Theatre Friday through Sunday.

The local festival ranks as the longest, continuously-run short subject film festival in Iowa.

After a year off due to COVID-19, festival president Leslie Werden said there was a large backlog of film entries to choose from.

“We collect films all year long, they go through an entire judging process. We have judges on the board and also in the community and each film gets three views or more and then they get ranked,” Werden said.

This year’s movie categories include documentary, comedy, horror/thriller and more.

To see the schedule of films and for more information, visit the festival’s website.