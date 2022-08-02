PLAINVIEW, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska police arrested a man after they said a fight led to a stabbing.

The Plainview Police Department received a call from a local hospital around 4:30 p.m. on July 30 regarding a stabbing victim that admitted himself into a local emergency room, according to a police release through the Pierce County Attorney.

Plainview Police and Pierce County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the hospital to find a man, identified as Michael Reifers, of Plainview, with multiple stab wounds and several cuts on his hands.

The suspect was identified as David Schwanebeck from Winnetoon, Nebraska.

The release stated that a fight ensued at the victim’s residence in Plainview at which time the victim was stabbed several times.

Following an investigation by the Plainview Police Department and Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Schwanebeck was taken into custody and booked into the Pierce County Jail for second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. As of Monday, the Pierce County Court set bond at $15,000.

The victim was also charged with third-degree assault and disturbing the peace. He was released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.