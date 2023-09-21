SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Siouxlanders to fight to end Alzheimer’s by inviting them to Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The walk will begin at the Hilton Garden Inn Riverfront on October 1. Registration is at 2 p.m. with a ceremony at 3 p.m. and the walk starting at 3:30 p.m.

The route of the walk is two miles.

Registration to participate in the walk is free but donations will be taken to aid in the fight against Alzheimer’s.

On the day of the walk, those affected with Alzheimer’s can be honored with Promise Garden flowers that are purple, yellow, blue, and orange, the Alzheimer’s Association said.

“We’re closer than ever to stopping Alzheimer’s,” said Walk manager, Jessica Duncan. “We hope that everyone in our community can join us by starting a team to help the Alzheimer’s Association raise awareness and funds for families facing the disease today, take more steps toward treatments, and finally ending this disease.”

The Alzheimer’s Association said that there are currently more than 6 million Americans living with the disease, more than 66,000 of which are in Iowa.

For registration and other details, visit their website.