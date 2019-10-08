FiberComm celebrates 20th anniversary

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – FiberComm celebrated its 20th anniversary with a ribbon-cutting at its new co-location center in downtown Sioux City.

The facility is a data center where equipment, space, and bandwidth can be rented.

Governor Kim Reynolds, city officials, and FiberComm officials attended a luncheon celebrating what this $6 million center means to Siouxland.

“Interested in broadband, interested in job creation, revitalization, and all of those things. If we help add to that and do that for Siouxland, that only come back to us in the form of great partnerships and economic growth for all of us. To have the governor here to recognize us is a complete honor,” said Al Aymar, the CEO of FiberComm.

While the center may not have a direct impact on Siouxlanders, Governor Reynolds said Iowa needs this type of investment in broadband. infrastructure.

“[I] talk a lot about infrastructure and growing the economy with bridges and highways. Really, today, it’s networks, and it’s connectivity and that’s really what this new data center will help,” Reynolds said. “With this area of the state, to really bring in carriers and businesses and do the interconnection and build that out to communities around the state and all around the world.”

Founded in 1997, FiberComm began providing local internet in 1999.