EMMET COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — The ability to dial 911 has been disrupted in Emmet County due to a break in the county 911 service’s fiber line.

Many of the impacted residents are still able to get a hold of Emergency Services but must do so by calling into the police department’s administrative line, 712-362-3515. Calls can then be routed from the administrative number to the dispatch center.

According to a post on the Emmet County Emergency Management Facebook page, the outage started on Tuesday and impacted a variety of carriers including CenturyLink and Estherville, RingTel in Armstrong and Ringsted and River Valley in Wallingford, all of which were unable to call in the 911 service but could use the administrative line. Verizon customers were unable to make normal calls but were able to call into the 911 service. CenturyLink began looking for the cause of the problem Wednesday morning.

As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, CenturyLink had located and started to repair the break in the line. However, during their attempts to repair the line, they discovered another break in the line. It is currently unknown when the line damage will be repaired. CenturyLink was “still totally down” according to the Facebook post. The department also reported that Verizon was hit-and-miss with regular calls but able to dial 911.