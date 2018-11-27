Few small chances to see mixed precipitation

We have yet another cold morning out there in Siouxland this morning, but relief is in sight!

Temperatures remained stuck in the single digits, and low single digits for some areas. With a light breeze at around 5-10mph this morning, we are seeing sub-zero wind chills to start your day.

Jackets will be necessary for the entire day again today although we will be flooded with sunshine throughout.

Tonight we stay on the warmer side with temperatures expected to drop into the upper teens and low 20’s. This will help us out later this week as we will see warmer temperatures begin to move through.

Wednesday there is a very small chance to either see a light rain or snow shower. Accumulation will be limited to near nothing, but if enough ice falls, we could see a few slick spots on the roads. This possible rain and snow shower will be limited to northern Siouxland, so most of us will end up staying dry this round.

A few nice and mostly sunny days follow, with temperatures warming up to the mid 40’s.

As we move to Saturday, the mixed precipitation chance comes back, but that will also be limited in terms of total snowfall.

That system is still a few days out however, so we are going to keep a close eye on this one, and we will have more details right here on KCAU 9 News.

Austin Kopnitsky – Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News