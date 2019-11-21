Festival of Trees to donate auction proceeds to Lila Mae’s House for victims of human trafficking

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Festival of Trees Committee is inviting folks to the 27th Annual Festival of trees starting on November 25 at the Ho-Chunk Centre in Sioux City.

This year, the charity receiving the proceeds from the auction is Lila Mae’s House for victims of human trafficking. The festival has raised over $385,000 for local charities over the last 26 years.

The opening celebration for this year’s Festival of Trees will be on Monday, November 25.

The Grace United Methodist Church Solid Brass Bell Choir will “ring in” the festival with a performance starting at 6:25 p.m. The festival will continue with performances by Socorra’s Performing Arts and Flux Dance Company.

The festival committee is inviting the public to join them on the 25th to view the trees and enjoy the holiday entertainment.

A variety of decorated holiday trees, wreaths, and other items will be donated by local businesses, individuals, families, schools, and organizations. The public can view the trees from November 25 through December 5 with viewing hours:

Monday through Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Thanksgiving Day: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The “Critics Choice Award” will be chosen by local “celebrities”, who will be judging the items on display and will choose their favorites in different categories. These awards will be presented at the auction on December 5.

As always, the festival will have a “Giving Tree” for those who would like to donate an item for the charity. The public can take a card from the tree, purchase the item listed on the card, and return it to the Giving Tree no later than December 5. Lila Mae’s House will then be able to make use of the donated items.

The live auction will take place on December 5, and will be conducted by Bruce Brock. The auction will help raise money for Lila Mae’s House starting at 6:30 p.m.

There will also be a silent bid going from November 25 through December 5. The silent bids will be taken at the auction, starting at the highest confirmed silent bid.

The festival committee hopes that folks place silent bids and join in on the auction to raise money for this year’s charity.

The Festival of Trees Committee would like Siouxlanders to join in on the holiday spirit, view the trees, place a bid if you can, and support a local charity.