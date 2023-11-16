SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — One of Sioux City’s longest-running holiday events is back inside the Ho-Chunk Centre downtown.

The Festival of Trees has raised $450,000 over the past 29 years, and this is the festival’s 30th anniversary in Sioux City.

This year’s recipient is Support Siouxland Soldiers, and event organizer Tom Molstad states that they are making a positive impact on lives in the Siouxland community.

Opening night will be November 20 and auction night will be on November 30.

Check out the video player above to hear all about the event and its impact from Molstad himself.